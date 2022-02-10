Fraud in Kolkata: OTP sold for 10-15 rupees! Be very careful, the new fraud in Calcutta!

#Kolkata: Bank fraud (Fraud in Kolkata) was under investigation. New types of crime have come to the attention of investigators since the first accused was arrested. Wallet’s one-time password is being sold for only 10 to 15 rupees. Not only that, behind the sale of this OTP fake Aadhaar card cycle and pre-active SIM card. And this is where the investigators have to think. There are also members of the Wallet OTP Cellar Group in various countries outside India.



How is the cycle going?

Matching pre-active SIM through SIM distributor or seller. Fake Aadhaar card (where multiple Aadhaar created using one’s picture) is used to activate SIMs. Targets are set for wallet sales among employees at wallet companies. Those SIMs have to take shelter to meet that target. One wallet account is being created for each SIM.

Here SIM sellers are selling OTP only to make wallets. The question of the detectives here is, not only the target is being met, the wallet and pre-active SIM are reaching the fraudsters. A new type of crime has come to the fore in the investigation of bank fraud. Seven people have been arrested so far.



Among them is a Vodafone store manager. Also most of the holders are SIM distributors and sellers. Pre-activated SIMs and a large number of fake Aadhaar cards were recovered.

According to police sources, on the 20th of last month, a customer of SBI Bank lodged a complaint with Pornshree police station. It was alleged that Rs 20 lakh had disappeared from his bank account. The investigation begins. It turns out that fraudsters take a certain link remotely. Even changing phone numbers online. Perth Saha of Halishahar was arrested on the basis of that phone number. 600 activated SIMs were found from his house. He was interrogated and the fate of Shivshankar Mandal in Kalna of Burdwan was matched. 47 activated SIMs were also found from his house. That’s when the issue of wallet OTP seller came up. Four groups of wallet OTP sellers were found on Perth Saha’s mobile.

After interrogating them, three more people were found. They are Shyamal Roy, Ramu Giri, Niranjan Pal. 60 fake Aadhaar cards matched from Shyamal Roy’s house. These Aadhaar cards were used to activate SIMs. Apparently, the SIMs came from a Vodafone store in Salt Lake. It is seen that the manager of the Vodafone store named Abhik Mukherjee is also involved in this incident.

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: February 10, 2022, 15:19 IST

