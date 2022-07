According to statistics, 92 percent of people in the country (who can take a booster dose) did not take the third dose of the corona vaccine on time. In the age group of 18-45 years, 98.6 percent people are ‘late’. In the case of 45-60 year olds, 98% of the people did not take the booster dose as prescribed. In the case of 60-year-olds, 63 percent are ‘late’ (Free Covid-19 Booster Dose).