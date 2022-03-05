Freshers’ Welcome 2022 – JDBI welcomes BBA batches

JD Birla Institute, Department of Management welcomed its students of both first and second years in their annual program titled Freshers’2022. This event marked the official welcome for batches 2021-24 and 2022-25, currently in first and second year of the BBA program respectively. Due to the pandemic obligation the college operated in the online mode and therefore the welcome program got delayed.

The celebration theme was “Euphoric Disco” to not only have a refreshing ice-breaker but also provide an opportunity to bring the students together in person so that they could interact and know each other better. The event was held at the BHS grounds on the 4th March 2022. The venue was decorated to exhibit an atmosphere of exuberance and happiness. The students were dressed up as per the colour code to express oneness. The event started with an address by the Principal, Dean and the Students’ council President. A cultural program of song and dance and a Fun Trivia Quiz kept the students engaged and Mr. and Ms. Freshers’ were announced from both the batches.