Friendship will run from today over the Padma Bridge in Dhaka – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Breakfast in Kolkata, lunch in Dhaka. Bus travel time from Kolkata to Bangladesh is decreasing. The friendship bus service is being launched from today. The bus will pass through the new Padma Bridge in Bangladesh.

Due to the corona, the passenger bus service between Kolkata and Dhaka was stopped 2 years and 4 months ago. Now the passenger bus service between Kolkata-Dhaka-Kolkata is being started anew as the transmission of corona has decreased. The bus will officially leave Kid Street in Kolkata on Monday morning. However, this passenger bus will run from the compassionate bus terminal in Salt Lake. This was stated by Abani Kumar Ghosh, head of Shyamoli Jatri Paribahan Sangstha, a bus plying between Kolkata and Dhaka.

The bus service was closed two years ago on March 12, 2020 due to corona. This bus service called Souhardya is starting from today with the help of West Bengal Transport Corporation. Abani Ghosh said, ‘We have again got permission to launch passenger buses between Kolkata-Dhaka-Kolkata. We want to re-launch this bus service in Shyamoli, to this end we have also taken appropriate initiatives. We are renovating the compassionate International Bus Terminal in Salt Lake, Kolkata. ‘

Even if this service is re-launched, the bus fare will remain the same as before. In other words, the bus fare from Kolkata to Dhaka is 1,400 rupees. Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7 a.m., the bus will leave Salt Lake’s Compassionate International Bus Terminal. The bus will leave Dhaka on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from the BRTC bus terminal in Dhaka’s Kamalapur.

The Kolkata-Dhaka-Agartala bus service has already been launched on private initiative. This bus will leave Kolkata from Karunamayi bus terminal on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 12:15 pm. And will leave Agartala at 4 pm the next day. Kolkata-Agartala fares have not been increased. As before, there is only 1,600 rupees However, BRTC of Bangladesh will run buses from Kolkata for the remaining three days – Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Both the airlines will close this bus service on Sunday.

Abani Ghosh further said that at the same time they will run buses on Kolkata-Dhaka-Agartala route three days a week. On 19 June 1999, the first passenger bus service between Kolkata and Dhaka was started. The bus service between Agartala and Kolkata started from June 6, 2015.

