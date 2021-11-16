November 16, 2021

Frihad Hakim Madan Mitra Sovan Chatterjee got interim bail today | Interim bail in Narad case Firhad-Madan-Shovanadera! The condition is given … – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Minister Firhad Hakim, MLA Madan Mitra, Shovan Chatterjee (Big Breaking | Narada Case) granted interim bail in Narada case. All three were granted interim bail in court today. They got bail on a personal bond of Tk 20,000. However, there is a condition that Minister Firhad Hakim, MLA Madan Mitra and Shovon Chatterjee will not be able to leave the country till the next hearing. The next hearing is on January 26, 2022.

On the other hand, the lawyer of the ED had appealed to the court to appear in the court despite the interim bail of IPS Mirza in this case. But he did not come to court that day. Why his interim bail will not be canceled? That question was raised by the intelligence agency ED. Why not issue a warrant against him? That question was also asked in the court.

It may be mentioned that Minister Firhad Hakim, Shovon Chattopadhyay and Madan Mitra appeared in the court again today in Nardakand. Despite being granted bail, IPS Mirza is scheduled to appear in court again today. Shovon Chatterjee appeared in court this morning. Baishakhi Chatterjee was with him. Kamarhati MLA Madan Mitra also reached the court.

The chargesheet was filed against Subrata Mukherjee, a former minister of the heavenly kingdom, along with the four in the Narad case last September. Chargesheets were issued against 5 people at that time. The court then sent summons. According to that, four people were supposed to appear today.



