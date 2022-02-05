From Khichuri to whole boiled, today ‘Vogare Bhog’ at the initiative of State Panchayat Office – News18 Bangla

Abir Ghoshal, Kolkata: At the initiative of the state government, today is ‘Duare Bhog’. Arrangements have been made by the Comprehensive Area Development Corporation under the Panchayat Office to deliver Saraswati Pujo. Even sitting at home will match ‘whole boiled’. Just order on one phone or WhatsApp (Duare Bhog; Saraswati Puja Special Menu).

Khichuri, Labra, Beguni, Cabbage Curry, Cool Chutney and Payes will be available as Saraswati Pujo Special yesterday and today, Saturday. This dish will match the noon and night menu. It costs only 250 rupees. Today, on the other hand, special whole boiled can be taken only for lunch on Saturday. If you spend 100 rupees, you will get 5 types of whole boiled and one baked rasgolla. Tomorrow, Sunday, however, there will be Elahi arrangements for lunch and dinner. The menu includes rice, mug dal with fish head, fried hilsa fish, mustard hilsa, cool chutney and a piece of sweets. However, it will cost 500 rupees. How to enjoy the worship of Saraswati at the door? To place an order, call 9163124556, 8290225859, 8160694, 890617404.

Read more-The temperature of the city is a little low in the rain, the hope of cloudlessness is in Saraswati Pujo today

Read more-Viral News: The toilet has not been cleaned for a month, Netdunia was shocked to see the picture!

There is also an arrangement to place an order through WhatsApp message or website At the same time, there are arrangements for home delivery of packaged Pujo Prasad and Dadhikarma. If you want to get lunch, 10 o’clock the night before. If you want to get dinner, you have to order by 12 noon that day. Home delivery will be within 2 hours of lunch. Dinner is at 7 o’clock in the evening. Rolled from Dakshineswar. Newtown from the temple floor of Howrah. This food will be found everywhere. Soumyajit Das, Managing Director, CADC, said, “A balanced diet has been created. Since all vegetables are our own. So the appropriate taste will match. The demand for food is also high for people to sit at home.

Published by:Siddhartha Sarkar First published: February 05, 2022, 08:56 IST

Tags: Saraswati Puja, Saraswati Puja 2022