October 29, 2021

Fuel Price Hike: Unable to raise 1000 rupees, this taxi driver did not take cooking gas for 3 months

55 mins ago admin


Kolkata: Diesel price is increasing day by day. The price was 100 rupees 45 paise on Friday. Visiting Posta, the heart of business in Kolkata, it was seen that the driver was sitting somewhere under the tree, somewhere or on the bed, even though the time of evacuation was increasing. Yellow taxis are parked in different parts of the city. Everyone agrees that with the increase in diesel prices, passengers have refused to pay more.

Read more: The audience increased in the auditorium, outdoor shooting was also allowed! A bunch of corona restrictions in the state

As the price of diesel has gone up, petrol pump workers claim that there are several passengers who feel that the petrol pump authorities are responsible for the increase in diesel prices. Complaints, customers are about to hit the car while refueling, there is abuse. With the rise in diesel prices, small four-wheelers, from rental taxis to small matadors – from the owner to the driver, everyone is in danger.

Read more: Horses are running in Kolkata after diapers! Fancy steps to save the city …

Biplob Naskar is a taxi driver. He lives in Khundigachhi area of ​​Sonarpur area. According to him, there is two hundred to two hundred and fifty rupees by paying rent to the owner all day long. He has to drive in the streets all day long, starting from tea and tiffin to lunch. To his chagrin, he has not been able to raise Rs 1,000 at once, and has not been able to afford cooking gas for the past three months. He also said that with the increase in the price of diesel and petrol, the passengers are refusing to ask for more taxi fares. On top of that, luxury taxis of various companies are plying in the city.

Read more: Trekking without training is not death, Eco Adventure Camp is built in income tax accommodation

In many states of eastern India, the price of goods fluctuates completely depending on the post market in Barabazar. The traders of that post market said, “Every day the price of goods is increasing due to the increase in transportation cost. The rise in the price of those goods is so slow that people can’t feel it. If one thinks about the calculation of one year, then one will understand how much the common man’s treasury has been stretched.



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

Buy car in city Showroom wearing a nighty Photo goes viral in Internet | Sandy Saha appeared in the car showroom after the night! What is the hall? – News18 Bangla

5 hours ago admin

Govt gave nod for shooting allowed Cinema halls for 70 percent viewers | A bunch of corona restrictions in the state – News18 Bangla

6 hours ago admin

Video: Local Train started: Local Train started with 50 percent passengers in the state Video: Local train resumes in west bengal | kolkata

6 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Fuel Price Hike: Unable to raise 1000 rupees, this taxi driver did not take cooking gas for 3 months

55 mins ago admin

Buy car in city Showroom wearing a nighty Photo goes viral in Internet | Sandy Saha appeared in the car showroom after the night! What is the hall? – News18 Bangla

5 hours ago admin

Govt gave nod for shooting allowed Cinema halls for 70 percent viewers | A bunch of corona restrictions in the state – News18 Bangla

6 hours ago admin

Video: Local Train started: Local Train started with 50 percent passengers in the state Video: Local train resumes in west bengal | kolkata

6 hours ago admin

Video: The school is opening from November 16, how will the reading be? See what the Covid Rules class will look like Video: Schools reopen by following Covid 19 rules | kolkata

7 hours ago admin