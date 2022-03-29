Fuel prices rise after BJP’s victory in elections, sarcasm of All India Trinamool Congress – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: On Tuesday, the Trinamool Congress led by Mamata Banerjee slammed the BJP-led central government over the hike in petrol and diesel prices in the country. The All India Trinamool Congress (AITMC) has taunted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter. The group wrote in a tweet: “Fuel prices rise for the seventh time in a week. This is how our Hon’ble Prime Minister is working day and night to alleviate the misery of the people of India. Outstanding! ” At a function in North Bengal on Tuesday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed that the central government was focusing on raising petrol prices 10 times a year (Petrol Diesel Price Hike). “After winning the Uttar Pradesh elections, in five days, fuel prices have been increased five times,” Banerjee said angrily.

7th hike in a week. Yes – that’s how our Hon’ble Prime Minister is working day & night towards reducing the woes of fellow Indians. Slow claps!#ModiHaiTohInflationHai https://t.co/ypX0MhPfwP – All India Trinamool Congress (ITAITCofficial) March 29, 2022

Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien also wondered why the BJP government at the Center was silently influencing the rise in petrol and diesel price hikes without any discussion. “In just two weeks after the election results, fuel prices have risen for the fifth time in seven days,” Derek tweeted. The All India Trinamool Congress MP wrote on the microblogging site, “Prime Minister and your Minister, you are talking about being open to discuss all issues in Parliament. You have won four states. Why are you running away in a hurry. Discuss the issue of price hike in the Rajya Sabha next week. ”

As the PM continues to suffer from Parliamento-phobia, real issues like these remain undiscussed. Telling infographic on the rise in prices of essential commodities from 2019-22 👇 Am on #Instagram. For more infographics, pics & videos >> https://t.co/LW8mFPU5yJ pic.twitter.com/45JiDRS89T – Derek O’Brien | Derek O’Brien (erederekobrienmp) March 29, 2022

On the other hand, Trinamool Youth Congress and Trinamool Chhatra Parishad have organized a statewide protest on Tuesday afternoon against the increase in petrol price (Petrol Diesel Price Hike).

Petrol price was hiked by 50 paise per liter on Sunday and diesel by 55 paise on Sunday. This is the fifth increase in prices since the end of a four-and-a-half-month hiatus in rate revision on March 22.

Abir Ghoshal

Published by:Madhurima Dutta First published: March 29, 2022, 18:36 IST

Tags: Petrol and Diesel Prices Today, Petrol and Disel Price, Petrol diesel price hike, TMC