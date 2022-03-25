Fulfillment of dreams by holding MLA’s daughter’s hand, Chandana Bauri’s mother surprised by coming to assembly – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Never dreamed of going to the assembly! As the mother of the MLA again!

Aarti Bauri. Aarti is the mother of Chandana Baury, a BJP MLA from Shaltora.

Chandana Baury, a BJP MLA from Shaltora, was one of those who won the 2021 assembly elections. Chandana has come to Kolkata to attend the budget session of the Legislative Assembly Aarti also came to Calcutta with him. Aarti is a mother of two sons and three daughters. And as it is possible to dream about the world of five marginalized women, there was nothing extra for her. When did Chandana grow up to fight to carry the world? Aarti didn’t even get the chance to pay special attention to him.

However, Arati was surprised to learn that Chandana had won the Ekushey Assembly polls by fielding her daughter as a BJP candidate and then by winning the first prize in the lottery. It was as if his daughter Chandana, like Aladdin’s Wonder Lamp, had become a “Keuketa” overnight. Despite trying to hold it back in front of outsiders, Arti felt the change inside. Aarti 7 came to see the assembly with Chandana

For now, Aarti is staying with her daughter Chandana at the MLA’s residence on Kid Street in Kolkata. Girl Chandana has to come to the assembly to join the session. Aarti also went out to be the companion of the MLA’s daughter. Although he did not say it openly, Aarti has kept the desire in the corner of his mind. That is to look around the assembly holding the daughter’s hand.

However, the assembly is busy on the Rampurhat issue. Chandana is not able to show the time around the assembly with her mother. As a result, even if it is desired, it is not being fulfilled. Again, it is not possible for marginalized people like Aarti, a resident of Biharguria village in Gangajalghati of far-flung Bankura district, to be able to walk around on their own. As a result, even after coming to the assembly, the whole day was spent sitting in the house of the BJP parliamentary party.

However, Aarti has no regrets about that. He said, “I’ll see you one day before I go.” This time, Chandana said as if to comfort her mother, she wants to go to Belur, Dakshineswar with her mother. Let’s see what happens! Regarding the desire to show her mother around Kolkata, Chandana said, “Actually, we have no other place to stay in Kolkata. And, to come to Kolkata because there was a session of the Legislative Assembly. As a result, I thought, if this opportunity can be shown to my mother once.”

Aarti smiled softly when she heard her daughter’s words. One of the eyes sparkled a little for a moment. In order to hide that inner emotion, Aarti turned her attention to tidying up the messy sari once more. Aarti also had to return on Thursday without seeing the assembly Kallolini will be alone in the crowd of Kolkata.

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh First published: March 25, 2022, 15:22 IST

Tags: BJP, Chandana Bauri