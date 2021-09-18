The Eastern India Regional Council of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (EIRC of ICSI) organised Full day Seminar on “Corporate Restructuring – Decoding Dynamics”on Saturday, the 18thof September, 2021 at Hotel Hindusthan International, Kolkata.

CS Sudhir Kr Banthiya, Chairman, EIRC of ICSIin the inaugural session welcomed the guests and in his welcome address said that the objective of this Full Day Seminar is to update professionals with regard to the recent developments in Corporate Restructuringas it’s an ongoing process between the organizational need for stability and continuity on one hand and the economic compulsion to adapt to changes on the other. In his speech Mr Banthiya stressed that the seminar is relevant for professionals as they are the ones who shall stand to decode the dynamics of Corporate Restructuringfor their clients and companies.

The Chief Guestof the inaugural session was Shri Vivek Chawla, Whole Time Director & CEO, Emami Paper Millswho addressed the participants by citing examples of Corporate Restructuring from his experience when he was working in renowned cement companies. He also added that a Company Secretary’s role is important in Corporate Restructuring as a Company Secretary is the Conscience Keeper of the Company and also his functions as a Compliance Officer will help the organisation to dodge the legal challenges arising out of a Corporate Restructuring process.

CA K KChhaparia, CA Mohan Buteria, CS Manoj Banthia, CS Neha Somaniwere the speakers during the technical sessionsand they spoke on Taxation, Practical, Critical and Procedural aspects of Corporate Restructuring.

The vote of thanks was proposed by CS BimanDebnath, Vice- Chairman, EIRC of ICSI and ShVivek Chawla was presented with Shaheed kiBeti Certificate by CS Rajesh Chura, Past Chairman, EIRC of ICSI.

The workshop was attended by eminent experts, academicians, professionals and students.

About The Eastern India Regional Council of The Institute of Company Secretaries of India, (EIRC of ICSI).

The EIRC of ICSI is based at Kolkata and caters to the states of West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkand, Bihar, Assam, Sikkim, Meghalaya, Manipur, Tripura, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh & Nagaland. It has chapter offices in Hooghly, Siliguri, Bhubaneshwar, Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Dhanbad, Patna and Guwahati. The Institute, being a pro-active body, focuses on top-quality professional development activities and conducts seminars, workshops, study circle meetings in the fields of Companies Act, Income Tax, Goods & Services Tax, Secretarial Standards, Investor Awareness, Labour Laws, Capital Markets, Commercial Laws and so on for the members & students.