Full support for the peasant movement, said Mamata at the Gurudwara in Bhabanipur – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: He did not speak of direct voting But before the Bhabanipur By-Election in Bhabanipur, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited the Gurudwara on Harish Mukherjee Road to build public relations. Going to the Gurudwara, the Chief Minister highlighted the contribution of Punjabis and Bengalis in the freedom struggle of India

At the same time, on his way out of the Gurudwara, the Chief Minister (Mamata Banerjee) reiterated his full support for the peasant movement.

The Chief Minister (Mamata Banerjee at Bhabanipur Gurudwara) visited Harish Mukherjee Gurudwara this afternoon. As soon as he got out of the car, he went straight inside the Gurudwara and prayed A lot of people were already waiting outside the Gurudwara to see Mamata Banerjee As soon as the Chief Minister arrived, he started taking pictures with him

After praying inside, the Chief Minister said, “Rabindranath Tagore started composing the national anthem, starting with Punjab and ending with Bengali. Punjab, Indus, Gujarat, Maratha, Dravidian, Utkal, Bengal. The Chief Minister said that the history of India’s independence movement would remain incomplete if the contribution of Punjabis and Bengalis was denied.

On that day, the Chief Minister went to the Gurudwara on Harish Mukherjee Road and did not say anything about direct voting But it goes without saying that his goal was to win the hearts and minds of a large number of Punjabis living in Bhabanipur. The Chief Minister said, ‘I can’t speak much Punjabi But I love to eat Gurudwara pudding When you come to Gurudwara, your mind becomes calm. ‘ The chief minister is unable to campaign in the area due to his busy schedule and restrictions imposed by the Election Commission. Instead, Mamata Banerjee is emphasizing on increasing public relations in this way