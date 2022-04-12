April 12, 2022

Funny Babul in Singara! Daughter’s ‘Zindabad’ is going on, daughter finds out – News18 Bangla

1 hour ago admin


#Kolkata: Chaitra’s wood is hot But since morning, Babul has been in a cool cool cool mood He drove himself to different booths Singing Manna Dey’s song, he appealed to the voters to cast their votes In the end, the grassroots candidate from Baliganj, Majalen, got hot in Kachuri-Singara.

However, since the morning, of course, one has often searched for Babylon! Even though he doesn’t understand the complex number of votes, Ekaratti, who has just been admitted to the school, wants to know over and over again on the phone, ‘Long live my father!’

Read more: Tulakalama in Barabani, Agnimitra’s car was attacked, protests! Clashes with security guards

Babul explained in a cheerful manner from the morning that he had no doubt about winning the Baliganj by-election. He did not lose his temper even though the Central Police did not allow him to enter the South Point School booth. Instead, Manna Dey sang “How my whole day is spent, only you do it” to the party workers and supporters.

Read more: In Asansol, serious allegations against Agnimitra, the commission gave strict instructions

However, Babul has repeatedly spoken to senior party leader Firhad Hakim and Subrata Boxis on the phone. The voting rate in Baliganj was less than 7 since morning However, Babul 7 was not worried about that

Babul also visited Ekdalia, the hometown of late minister and MLA Subrata Mukherjee, while touring various areas of Baliganj. He also met the Congress candidate at a booth and exchanged courtesies Singara with tea in the midst of all this.

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh

First published:

News 18 Read breaking news first in Bengali. There are daily fresh news, live updates of the news. Read the most reliable Bangla news on News18 Bangla website.

Tags: Babul supriyo



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

Latest poll percentage in Ballygunge and Asansol by election | As the day progresses, the crowd in the line? Asansol-Baliganj up to 11 o’clock voting rate at a glance – News18 Bangla

17 mins ago admin

Damayanti Sen: Damayanti Sen in the title again, Kolkata High Court gave a big responsibility! Back to past memories?

2 hours ago admin

Asansol Ballygunge Bye Election voting percentage till 9 am | By-elections are going on in the state! Voting rate in Asansol-Baliganj till 9 am … – News18 Bangla

3 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Latest poll percentage in Ballygunge and Asansol by election | As the day progresses, the crowd in the line? Asansol-Baliganj up to 11 o’clock voting rate at a glance – News18 Bangla

17 mins ago admin

Funny Babul in Singara! Daughter’s ‘Zindabad’ is going on, daughter finds out – News18 Bangla

1 hour ago admin

Damayanti Sen: Damayanti Sen in the title again, Kolkata High Court gave a big responsibility! Back to past memories?

2 hours ago admin

Asansol Ballygunge Bye Election voting percentage till 9 am | By-elections are going on in the state! Voting rate in Asansol-Baliganj till 9 am … – News18 Bangla

3 hours ago admin

Ballygunge bye election: Which famous song did Babul, Manna Dey play in Baliganj? Watch the video

4 hours ago admin