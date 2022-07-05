‘Gandhi is not a family, institution’, anxious response to family system – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: “The CAA and the NRC are the BJP’s electoral weapons. It has been two and a half years since the law was passed in the parliament! If you say it now, your face will burn. It is unconstitutional, to target a particular religion. ” Adhir Chowdhury, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, mocked the meeting of the BJP’s Hyderabad Working Committee. Dismissing the BJP’s allegations of familism, Adhir Chowdhury said, “There is no law that only one person from a family will do politics. In that family, two prime ministers and both have been martyred for the country. The contribution of the Gandhi family to the country is not a family, it is an institution. His father was martyred for the country, now Rahul Gandhi is the leader of the Congress. He is not a cricket gambler like the son of a political leader.

Read more: Late at night, the young man entered the top of the wall of the Chief Minister’s house, this time the big decision nabannera!

Regarding the BJP’s Bengali concern over law and order, Adhir Chowdhury said, “We have spoken a thousand times about the deteriorating law and order situation in West Bengal. But that is not to say that law and order is very good in a BJP-ruled state. Law and order is deteriorating in West Bengal. Political killings are highest in West Bengal. However, in the face of the Prime Minister, the law and order situation in West Bengal is actually a matter of understanding between Didi and Modi, “he said.

Read more- The majority of the rebels! Chief Minister Eknath Shinde won the confidence vote in Maharashtra!

He also joined hands with the BJP in supporting Draupadi Murmu in the presidential election. “We have no dispute with Draupadi Murmur,” he said. But the objection is the way the BJP is running the country. ” Adhir Chowdhury also expressed annoyance over one corruption after another in the state. The appointment of firefighters mocked the state government over corruption. At the same time, he informed that he will finally look into the Metro Dairy corruption. On Monday, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, President of the Provincial Congress, expressed deep grief over the death of young Majumdar. He said, “Bengali art and culture is the queen of the world. He’s gone, it’s unfortunate for us. My condolences go out to everyone who lost a loved one. “

Published by:Uddalak B First published: July 05, 2022, 08:58 IST

Tags: Adhir Choudhury, Congress, Rahul Gandhi