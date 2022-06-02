Menu
Thursday, June 2, 2022
Ganga Arati In Kolkata Armenium Ghat, Kolkata Armenium Ghat Ganga Arati – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: This time a piece of Varanasi in Kolkata. Ganga Aarti will be at the Armenian Ghat. Entrepreneurial Calcutta Municipality. If all goes well, there are plans to start Ganga Aarti in Calcutta before Durga Puja.

In the evening at Haridwar, Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, Ganga Aarti is performed at the ghats. Tourists flock to see this arti throughout the year. That Ganga Aarti is in Calcutta this time. Entrepreneurial Horticulture Department of Kolkata Municipality.

The municipality has formed an expert committee on this. Aarti is possible at Ganga Ghat in Kolkata? In this regard, the committee examined the infrastructure of Ganga Arti. After that, the Armenian ghats were selected after visiting several ghats in Kolkata.

For the time being, Ganga Aarti is started once a week on Sunday, but the day will be extended after checking the situation, said Debashish Kumar, Mayor of the Horticulture Department of the municipality.

A long time ago, a proposal was made to the municipality that Ganga Arati should be arranged here in the style of Benares and Haridwar, using the Ganges of Calcutta. In the end, the citizens agreed to the proposal. Ganga Aarti is about to start in Kolkata too.

Ganga Aarti requires a priest. The expert committee of the municipality also spoke at length with the priests. Efforts are now underway to build the Aarti Ghat using the Ganges in Kolkata.

On behalf of the municipality, Debashish Kumar, Mayor of the concerned department, further said, “We are trying our best to highlight the attraction of Ganga Arti in Benares or Haridwar in the same way.”

According to municipal sources, the main reason for choosing the Armenian ghat is the communication system. If anyone comes here from Howrah station or from Howrah to take part in Ganga Aarti, they can easily reach this ghat by crossing Howrah Bridge.

On the other hand, the people of the surrounding area who want to take part in the Ganga Aarti at this Armenian Ghat will also find it easy to reach this place.

