Ganga cruise on AC cruise for less than two hundred rupees, new attraction in Kolkata – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The State Transport Corporation 7 had already taken the initiative to travel by launching on the Ganges This time the air-conditioned cruise service was launched to make the trip more comfortable Again, within the reach of the general public With a ticket price of only Rs 195 per head, you can get on this AC launch and go around the Ganges.

On the same day, Transport Minister Firhad Hakim inaugurated the new air-conditioned launch called Sagari. In addition to the AC cabin, this 20-seat launch has a variety of entertainment including food and drink The launch was made at the state government agency Shalimar Works 8

Inaugurating the new service, Firhad Hakim said, “We have to launch AC launches to bring more tourists to the Ganges.” Because we have to have air conditioning system in the weather here Experimentally, a launch was launched More launches will be launched if successful. “

According to the transport corporation, anyone can rent the whole launch if they want In that case you have to pay 3600 rupees per hour The Department of Transportation has already launched several innovative services, including Heritage River Cruise, a floating library. They have received a good enough response Officials of the transport department are hopeful that there will be a good enough response in the sea as well

