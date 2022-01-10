Gangasagar Mela: Gangasagar Mela in the court yard again! All eyes are on 2 p.m.

#Kolkata: The third wave of Corona put its paw. However, the Calcutta High Court has already given conditional permission for Gangasagar Mela. Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court Prakash Srivastava’s Division Bench Mela (Gangasagar Mela 2022) has set several stringent conditions for compliance with the Kovid rules. But if that rule is followed, will there be any danger of it spreading from the gathering of millions of people? Therefore, 3 lawyers drew the attention of the division bench of the Chief Justice with the petition for reconsideration of the verdict of Gangasagar Mela.

It is learned that 3 lawyers sought permission to file three cases in this regard. The three petitioners for reconsideration are Kabirul Islam, Ajay Kumar Dey and Promod Verma. The counsel for the three petitioners is Shubhankar Nag, Sabyasachi Chattopadhyay and Riju Ghoshal. Opposition leader Shuvendu Adhikari’s presence was opposed in the three-member committee set up by the High Court in the petition. Instead, a request to form a committee with experts has been made in all three cases. The division bench of the chief justice allowed the case. The case is being heard today, Monday at 2 pm.

Earlier, the High Court had constituted a three-member committee to look into whether all the directions of the High Court were being complied with in organizing the fair. The committee consists of the Chairman of the State Human Rights Commission or his nominee, the Leader of the Opposition in the State or his nominee, and the Secretary-General of the State or any nominee of his nominated State Government.

The members of this committee have to check every day whether the directions of the High Court are being followed in the fair or not. The committee will have the power to cancel the fair immediately if no conditions are met or the situation gets out of control. Incidentally, a doctor named Abhinandan Mandal had filed a public interest litigation in the High Court seeking closure of Gangasagar Mela in the current Kovid situation. After the High Court’s verdict, however, he said, “The question remains as to whether the fair can be organized by fulfilling the conditions.” In this situation, the three petitioners approached the High Court seeking reconsideration.