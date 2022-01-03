Gangasagar Mela to be closed this year, public interest litigation case filed in High Court

#Kolkata: A public interest litigation has been filed in the Calcutta High Court seeking closure of this year’s Gangasagar Mela 2022. Abhinachan Mandal, a physician by profession, has filed a public interest litigation to prevent the spread of Corona from the Covid 19 Third Wave. The case is likely to be heard on January 5 by a division bench of the Chief Justice.

The Gangasagar fair is scheduled to start from January 8 Millions of returnees flocked to the fair A number of restrictions have been imposed in the state since the Corona infection has been on the rise in the state in the last few days. In this situation, questions have started to arise about the future of Gangasagar Mela However, the state government has not yet issued any new guidelines on Gangasagar Mela

Physician Abhinandan Mandal has filed a public interest litigation seeking closure of this year’s Gangasagar Mela due to rapid increase in corona in the state. The petitioner’s plea is that the High Court should ensure that the benefactors do not enter the sea in any way. According to the plaintiff, about 3 million people thronged the fair. That is how public health is affected.

In the application, the doctor said that he had witnessed from the front how the people of the state were in extreme distress even in the second wave of Corona. Going to handle the situation, he himself has faced a bitter experience As a doctor himself, he does not want that situation to happen again for Sagar Mela in the third wave. The plaintiff’s lawyer Suryanil Das said the case is likely to be heard by a division bench of the chief justice on January 5.

The benefactors rely heavily on local trains to reach the Gangasagar fair However, the state government has issued restrictions on the operation of local trains from today It has been said that fifty percent of the passengers will be transported in the local train As a result, passengers going to Gangasagar are also said to have problems When asked about this, the Chief Secretary of the state said that the final decision will be taken in consultation with the Railways. But not only the Ganga Sagar Mela, but also the future of the Kolkata Film Festival and Book Fair has raised doubts.