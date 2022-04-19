Garhaji’s locket, Agnimitra! BJP’s damage control meeting did not leave the debate – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: State BJP president Sukant Majumder called a meeting with the agitated leaders on damage control. But even after that meeting, the state BJP was accused of removing working people and calling people close to it.

Three general secretaries like Locket Chatterjee, Agnimitra Pal and Jyotirmoy Singh Mahato were absent from the meeting. The five general secretaries of the state BJP were the only two present – Jagannath Chatterjee and Deepak Barman. Those who are known to be close to Sukanta Majumdar

The BJP state president apparently lost his temper when asked why MPs and leaders like Locket Chatterjee were absent from the meeting even though he was in Kolkata. In his words, ‘not everyone in our party is invited to all the meetings Those who are needed are called accordingly. ‘ Like Lockett, Agnimitra Pal was also absent from the meeting Agnimitra also raised questions about the party’s organization after the defeat in the Asansol Lok Sabha elections As a result, his absence on this day has caught the eye of many

The party’s agitating camp alleges that the party’s state leadership now places more importance on those close to it than on the working people. That is why the old, experienced leaders are being replaced by the new ones in the name of giving place to the new ones. From the selection of candidates to the distribution of party posts – this formula is being applied in all cases Protesters complain that the party has lost one election after another due to its reckless, incompetent leadership. And, that’s why they’re frustrated and angry. Many have also resigned from party posts in protest.

But when the state leadership sat in the meeting on the instructions of the Center to deal with the party’s anger, the allegations of ‘factionalism’ and ‘sectarianism’ came to the fore.

