Gariahat double murder case motive of the case still not clear rc, Gariahat Double Murder

#Kolkata: Although almost four days have passed since the murder, the mystery of the Gariahat double murder is still a mystery (Gariahat Double Murder | Bangla News). Kolkata police arrested Vicky’s two accomplices Zahir Gazi and Bapi Mandal on Friday in connection with the murder of corporate boss Subir Chaki and his driver Robin Mandal. Gariahat Double Murder | Bangla News But police claim that many more are likely to be involved in the incident. Even so, investigators have not been able to confirm the motive behind the killings, which killed Subir Chaki and Robin Mandal. (Gariahat Double Murder | Bangla News). A total of three people have been arrested so far for the Goriyahat twin murders.

The last two arrested Zahir Ghazi and Bapi Mandal were taken to Alipore court on Saturday. Both the accused have been remanded in police custody for 14 days till November 5. The public prosecutor pleaded that there was enough evidence to implicate many more in the case. Rings, wallets and mobile phones looted from the dead have not been recovered yet. The mystery is gaining momentum without recreating the incident. The motive for the murder is still unclear. Further interrogation is needed to keep these suspects in police custody.

After interrogating Mithu, intelligence sources said that Vicky had planned how the whole operation would be carried out inside the house, what would happen outside the house, who would escape from where and how, the whole operation outside was planned by Mithu Haldar, the main ringleader of the murder. Bapi and Zahir covered their bodies after Mithu was caught. The two accused were arrested from the Sundarbans on Friday morning. Then they were brought to Lalbazar. After 6 hours of interrogation, they confessed to the crime. Now investigators question, where is Vicky?

According to police sources, Zahir-Bapi’s house is near Manjita junction in Diamond Harbor. Mithu Haldar, the main accused in the twin murders, rented a house there four months ago. He talked to Bapi’s family. Bapi used to work as a mason. Zahir used to take building materials in the van. A Kolkata police official claimed that despite admitting that Zahir-Bapi was present at the scene on the day of the murder, the blame for the murder was placed entirely on the fugitive Vicky. He said they were taken there because they had work to do. However, the police did not agree to their statement.

According to police sources, Vicky brought her father to Goriyahat to buy a house 9-10 months ago. At that time he wanted to buy the lower part of the house for 25 lakhs. But Subir Chakki said he would sell the whole house for Rs 1.5 crore. As a result, he did not sell the house. Police guess, Vicky was angry since then? After the birth of vengeance? At that time, he said that he would give Rs 15 lakh and the remaining Rs 10 lakh from his father. But later police found out that Vicky also tried to kill her father as her father refused to pay.

