Gautam Adani Met West Bengal CM at Nabanna today | Long meeting with the Chief Minister, interested in investing Adani officials? – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: New World Trade Conference (BGBS) in Kolkata in the new year. Earlier, industrialist Gautam Adani (Mamata Adani Meeting) met Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Navanne. According to sources, the industrialist had a one and a half hour conversation with the Chief Minister on Thursday evening. Abhishek Banerjee was present at the meeting. Sources said that the two have talked about industrial investment in the state.

According to sources, the long meeting between the Chief Minister and Gautam Adani (Mamata Adani) discussed various issues including investment in the state. Tajpur seaport was discussed in today’s meeting. After the departure of Prashant Kishore and Abhishek Banerjee, the Chief Minister had a private discussion with Gautam Adani. That is what has been known in the Nabanna Sutras. The state has already issued a tender for the construction of a seaport at Tajpur. According to sources, the leader of Adani group came to the meeting with the Chief Minister to discuss the issue.

According to sources, Adani group is interested in investing in Khabar, Haldia and Khidirpur ports. He is also coming to attend the state’s industrial conference at the invitation of the chief minister. Gautam Adani later tweeted about the meeting. He is also expected to attend the Bengal Global Business Summit in April.

Delighted to meet MataMamataOfficial, Hon’ble Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Discussed different investment scenarios and the tremendous potential of West Bengal. I look forward to attending the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) in April 2022. pic.twitter.com/KGhFRJYOA4 – Gautam Adani (gautam_adani) December 2, 2021

The World Bangla Trade Conference (BGBS) was closed for two years due to Covid’s epilepsy. As the situation is quite normal this time, the state government is organizing a World Bangla Trade Conference to attract investment. A few days ago, Chief Secretary Harikrishna Dwivedi announced that a trade conference would be held on April 20-21. According to sources, BGBS will be held at the World Bangla Convention Center in Newtown.

The last trade conference was held in the state in February 2019. The reason for the two-year shutdown is that this time Nabanna’s goal is to organize the conference on a larger scale than before. To that end, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has formed a task force for the industry conference this time. The task force, headed by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, also includes the Chief Secretary of the state. Earlier, the conference organized by the state government was attended by industrialists and representatives of industrial organizations from home and abroad. The state has also invested in various fields. According to official sources, industrialists from home and abroad are also going to attend the 2022 industrial conference.