gave an unprecedented verdict on WBPDCL case | State Electricity Distribution Agency – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The state power distribution company has been hit hard in the Calcutta High Court. Applying to the power distribution company by sending 200 e-mails but no solution was found. High Court Justice Sabyasachi Bhattacharya was surprised to know the information. The High Court has intervened spontaneously in the ongoing harassment of a Maldah customer. The court said that the daily compensation for illegal disconnection of electricity is Rs 500.

From the day of disconnection to the day of reconnection, the State Electricity Distribution Company will have to pay a compensation of Tk. 500 per day. In recent times, there has been an unprecedented ruling in the Calcutta High Court. The verdict belongs to Justice Sabyasachi Bhattacharya. Justice Sabyasachi Bhattacharya directed Sukanta Singh of Harishchandrapur, Malda to pay Rs. Justice Sabyasachi Bhattacharya directed to pay compensation by March 4, 2022.

Sukanta Kumar Singh of Malda Harishchandrapur had two power connections. A commercial connection with which to run a poultry farm. The second power connection was the domestic connection. Poultry farms were destroyed in the floods of 2016. Distribution Company (WBPDCL) disconnects commercial connection by showing arrears of Rs. 16000 / -. Not only that, the distribution company also cut off the electricity connection of the house as well as the commercial without showing any reason.

After that, Sukant Singh did not get any answer to disconnect the electricity supply of the house even after making 200 requests to the power distribution company. His house has been without electricity for almost 4 years. The legal battle reaches the concerned GROs and ombudsmen of the power department. The ombudsman ordered to pay compensation across the power connection in September 2021. The State Electricity Distribution Corporation (WBPDCL) has filed a case in the Calcutta High Court challenging the order. Justice Sabyasachi Bhattacharya’s recent verdict in that case is unprecedented.

Consumer Sukant Singh’s lawyer Suneet Kumar Roy said, “The power ombudsman ordered compensation of Rs 1.2 lakh and restoration of electricity connection. The power distribution company (WBPDCL) challenged the order and came to the High Court. The High Court intervened in the case and directed to pay Rs 6.05 lakh per day as compensation of Rs 500 per day. “

Published by:Sanjukta Sarkar First published: February 07, 2022, 11:12 IST

Tags: Calcutta High Court