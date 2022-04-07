Gave remarkable verdict Against Head Master stopping to enter school premises | ‘Zamindari’ behavior of the head teacher admitted to the school! Unprecedented High Court order – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Giving the killer the unfair advantage of being a teacher in the school, giving wrong information to the district school inspector. To keep the Board of Secondary Education in the dark. Harassing a teacher for 13 months without attending school. As a result of all this, the post of headmaster went. Corruption and zamindari behavior in the school came out in the strict action of Justice (Calcutta High Court) Abhijit Gangopadhyay. The incident took place at Raiganj Coronation School. Strict court orders. Kalicharan Saha will no longer be able to work as the head teacher there.

Read more: After Shah, this time ‘alone’ Modi-meeting! In one of Locket’s meetings, there was a lot of talk outside the house

Headmaster has been barred from entering the school from tomorrow on the instructions of the Calcutta High Court. He can’t even sign any paper. The headmaster apologized to the court for his mistake but Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay said the zamindari of the headmasters was going on in the school. A single bench has ordered to pay a fine of Rs 20,000 to Raiganj Coronation School teacher Mahidur Alam. They fined the board for withholding information.

The court has directed the head teacher and two acting headmasters to pay around Tk 7.5 lakh for the 13-month salary due to the verdict. The decision to reinstate Mahidur Alam, a teacher at the school accused of murder, was rejected by the Calcutta High Court. DI has been directed to appoint teacher Sangyukta Roy in place of Mahidur Alam. The plaintiff teacher approached the court seeking transfer of the verdict (Head Master Stopped from Entering school). He was not allowed to attend the school for 13 months even after the DI’s instruction. He did not even get a salary.

Read more: Justice Gangopadhyay’s bench directs CBI probe into SLST recruitment corruption

During the case, it was seen that the headmaster of the school (Head Master Stopped from Entering school) did not allow him to join even after promising. Another teacher at the school, Mahidur, who was convicted of murdering his wife, was reinstated by the headmaster. Anjan Bhattacharya, lawyer for the plaintiff teacher, said, “2021 is the result of a conspiracy to bar the teacher from joining Raiganj Coronation School. The court has nabbed the conspiracy on the basis of our queries and information. So many conspiracies are being hatched. “

Published by:Sanjukta Sarkar First published: April 07, 2022, 22:25 IST

Tags: Calcutta High Court