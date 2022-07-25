Menu
Monday, July 25, 2022
GE Unveils brand names for three planned future public companies

GE (NYSE:GE) today announced the brand names of the future companies it will create through its planned separation into three industry-leading, global, investment-grade public companies focused on the growth sectors of healthcare, energy, and aviation.  

GE HealthCare will be the name of GE’s healthcare business. GE’s existing energy portfolio of businesses, including Renewable Energy, Power, Digital, and Energy Financial Services, will sit together under the brand name GE Vernova. GE Aerospace will be the name of GE’s aviation business. All three planned companies will continue to benefit from GE’s heritage and global brand valued at nearly $20 billion*.

Additionally, GE announced today that following the completion of the planned spin-off, shares of GE HealthCare will be listed on The Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “GEHC.” By listing on Nasdaq, GE HealthCare will benefit from the exchange’s profile and track record as a market for innovative, technology-led public companies, particularly in the healthcare sector.

