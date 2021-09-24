Gear up for the IPL with the new range of Philips UHD LED Android TVs this festive season

With the IPL here – one of the biggest cricket tournaments in the country, TPV Technology has announced the availability of Philips’ revolutionary 4K UHD LED Android TVs with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, and vibrant HDR picture quality to elevate the viewing experience. Ushering in the festive season, the brand is also offering attractive offers on their new range of 4K UHD Android TVs- so you can now really bring home the best to enjoy your favorite match or movie in a truly cinematic way.

Bringing all the action and realism of the tournament to the screens, Philips 8100 TV Series are available in 55”, 50” and 43” screen sizes and are priced at INR 89,990, INR 79,990 and INR 59,990 respectively. The televisions will be available on all leading online and offline retail.

Commenting on the launch of the new televisions, Mr. Shailesh Prabhu, Country Head, TPV Technology India Pvt. Ltd. Said “Philips Televisions is innovation-driven, and have always come out with products to match the lifestyle and needs of our consumers. With features like Android 10 OS, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, we want to transform the entire experience of watching a movie or match on a large screen- and really bring home the best we have to offer. With the festive time around the corner, we are bringing an array of offers for our consumers, across the product portfolio to make this experience even sweeter and celebrate this festival with them.”

The 55” 55PUT8115, 50” 50PUT8115 and 43” 43PUT8135 televisions come with a bright 4K Ultra HD LED display that offers vivid picture quality, coupled with clear and crisp sound of Dolby Atmos – making your content look spectacular. Whether it is a family movie night or the big game, settle down to superb picture quality and great sound with these new Philips 8100TV Series. Equipped with the Android 10 TV OS, these TVs also have Google Play store and Philips App gallery preloaded that gives you access to a host of shows and movies across popular content streaming Apps including Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar and other popular OTT platforms.

All three televisions come with a borderless design with minimal bezels and wider scenes to take the viewing experience to the next level. Now you can catch all of the action and more in an immersive way without feeling bothered by the black frame around the TV – it is beautiful and minimally invasive. The built-in Google Chrome cast helps casting your favorite Apps, movies, and music videos on the big screen in 4K UHD content. Smart features like Built-in Google Assistant and Dual-Band Wi-Fi Support, all help make for a smarter and seamless television viewing experience.

The Philips 8100 TV Series range will be available on online channel and offline channel by the end September. TPV’s current retail presence is spread across 35000+ stores with more than 200 distributors.

You can now get your hands on the exciting festive offers on the newly launched 55” 55PUT8115, 50” 50PUT8115and 43” 43PUT8135TVs. In addition to these, festive offers are also available on existing range of Philips Android, Smart TVs and Philips Audio range across retail platforms. There are offers on premium sound bars and speakers for customers looking at an enriching audio experience. Festive offers on Philips Audio range include:

· Philips BT Speaker BT2003GY worth ₹2499 assured on the purchase of Philips Sound bars – TAPB603/10 (INR 31,990), TAPB7305 (INR 21,990), HT78162/94 (INR 19,990) and TAPB5305 (INR 14,990)

· Philips BT Speaker BT2003GY worth ₹2499 assured on the purchase of Philips Party Speaker- TAX4105/94 (INR 18,990)

· BT Speaker BT40 worth ₹1999 on a purchase of Philips 5.1 Speaker Systems – SPA8000B/94 (INR 10,490) and SPA5190B/94 (INR 8,990) and Philips 2.1 Speaker Systems – MMS2220B/94 (INR 14,990) and MMS8085B/94 (INR 8,990)

To top it all off, Philips has come up with easy EMI finance schemes through HDB Financial Services, Bajaj Finserv, Axis Finance & Kotak Mahindra Bank for all its buyers.