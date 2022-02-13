Geometric survey begins on the second Hooghly Bridge

#Kolkata: Hooghly Bridge is one of the only cable-stayed bridges in the state. The state government is starting multiple tests for the health check of the bridge. For which the geometric survey of this bridge was done on Sunday. The survey lasted for about six hours. The 723 meter long bridge is the longest cable-stayed bridge in India.

Traffic on the bridge began in 1992. In that sense, after 30 years, the responsible agency HRBC is going to do the geometric survey of this bridge. That work has started from Sunday morning. According to some bridge experts, if a person has been traveling on any bridge for 25 years in a row, then his health is fully checked. This geometric survey is being carried out before the modern Stayed Bridge could be tested. The second Hooghly Bridge is hung by cables that come down from the two towers. The officials in charge want to see the condition of the holding down cable, stay down cable, deck slab and tower of this hanging bridge. So the geometric survey is being done. There are two big towers on either side of Vidyasagar bridge. There are multiple cables associated with it. One end of the cable is attached to the tower, the other end is attached to the deck of the bridge. At the top of the bridge is the ‘Stay Cable’, which helps keep the bridge hanging. The holding down at the bottom of the bridge deck only helps to maintain the stability of the bridge The thickest cable that can be seen consists of multiple cables that help to hold the bridge in place.

As a result, it is known that the condition of the cable inside it will also be collected as a sample. The Second Hooghly Bridge carries a lot of vehicles. The bridge is one of the connecting routes between Howrah and Kolkata. As a result, the state wants to know the capacity of the bridge.

ABIR GHOSHAL

Published by:Debalina Datta First published: February 13, 2022, 13:45 IST

Tags: Kolkata