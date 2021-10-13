Get ready to see Tagore in the rain, find out the weather forecast for Ashtami today – News18 Bangla

Kolkata: The plan to visit the mandapa mandapa in the corona atmosphere had to be cut beforehand. This time, many people are worried about whether the rain will pour water in the rest of the plan. According to meteorologists, there is no possibility of heavy rain on Wednesday but there may be scattered light rain (West Bengal Weather Forecast).

Rain all day on Dashmi. A couple of downpours are forecast for Ashtami. The rain will increase a little in the ninth. It will start raining across the state from Saturday. There are warnings of heavy rain on Sunday and Monday.

The rainy season has started in Bengal. The monsoon has ended in Bankura, Purulia, Medinipur, Birbhum, Murshidabad, Malda, Dinajpur and some parts of Siliguri. Meteorologists estimate that the monsoon will leave Bengal in the next 48 hours. The farewell line extends to Siliguri, Malda, Santiniketan, Baripada, Indore, Rajkot and Porbandar in Gujarat. If the situation is favorable, the monsoon will soon leave the rest of the country.

Read more– The impeccable light of Calcutta’s ‘Burj Khalifa’ has been extinguished, the real reason is …

There is a vortex in the East-Central Arabian Sea. There is another cyclone in the North Andaman Sea. This cyclone will create a depression in the East-Central Bay of Bengal and the adjoining Andaman Sea area today. The low pressure formed on Wednesday and it will be on the coast of Orissa and Andhra on Friday. The depression will turn to the west and northwest, conserving energy along the coasts of southern Orissa and northern Andhra Pradesh and turning into a clear depression. With this, the wind will blow at a speed of 50 to 65 kmph.

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands are likely to receive heavy rains in the next four to five days. There will be heavy rains in Orissa and Andhra coast. Light to moderate scattered heavy rains are also in Bengal. Heavy rains are forecast for Central Maharashtra, Konkan and Goa, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka in the next few days.

Partly cloudy sky in Kolkata. There is a possibility of rain. As there is relative humidity in the air, the discomfort will increase as the temperature rises. Although there is clear sky on the seventh day, it will start raining in the coastal areas of South Bengal from today, Wednesday. Chance of thunderstorms in the coastal districts on the eighth day. Rain will increase slightly on Thursday. Chance of showers with thunderstorms in most parts of coastal and adjoining districts. Light to moderate rain everywhere in the coastal districts on Friday with thunderstorms in the rest of South Bengal. The amount and extent of rain will increase from Saturday. Rain warning on Sunday and Monday in several districts of South Bengal.

Read more-Program Associates and other positions will be appointed by the National Anti-Doping Agency; Learn in detail

Clear skies in North Bengal till Thursday. Partly cloudy sky somewhere. Chance of rain. Rain with thunderstorms is forecast in Malda and Dinajpur on Friday. It will start raining from Saturday across North Bengal. There is a warning of heavy rain on Sunday and Monday.

Pujo weather

★ Wednesday 13th October: It will start raining in the coastal districts of South Bengal on the eighth day. Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, Nadia, East and West Midnapore, North and South 24 Parganas. The rest of the districts are not likely to receive rain.

★ Thursday, October 14: On the ninth day, there will be some increase in the coastal districts of South Bengal. Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, East and West Midnapore and North and South 24 Parganas. The rest of the districts have clear weather, less chance of rain.

★ Friday 15th October: Daytime rain forecast across South Bengal on the tenth day. Light to moderate rainfall is forecast in Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, East and West Midnapore, North and South 24 Parganas. The rest of South Bengal is likely to receive light rain, including thunderstorms. There is a possibility of rain with thunder in Malda and Dinajpur of North Bengal.