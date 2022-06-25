Ghatak Master Plan: A light of hope for the people of Ghatal, another step towards implementation Ghatal Master Plan

Kolkata: The Ghatal master plan for flood management is not new. Before the monsoon or during the floods, the central-state tug-of-war is created with the Ghatal master plan. Although this drag is long. This time the project is showing a new light of hope to the people of Ghatal. According to sources, another step has been taken in the implementation of Ghatal Masterplan. In other words, in the second phase, financial approval or investment clearance has been obtained from the Center for the implementation of this project. Investment clearance, i.e. the total amount of money that will be spent, has been approved for the implementation of this project.

The state agreed to the proposal made by the Center to implement the relevant Ghatal Master Plan. The Center wanted to know whether the state was willing to come up with a Ghatal Master Plan under the “Flood Management and Border Area Program”. The state agreed to that proposal a few months ago. In other words, the center will give 80 percent of the money under this project. The state will pay 40%.

This time, after the investment clearance, Nabanna has resumed its activities to implement the Ghatal master plan. According to sources, the petitioner state is going to inform the Center about the commencement of work on the Ghatal Masterplan under this program.

Read more: Lotus price, will you eat hilsa this Sunday? Take a look at the price of Hilsa in Kolkata market

The project will cost around Tk 1,200 crore. The outline of the project has already been sent to the Center on behalf of the state. Although the state has already spent Rs 500 crore for the project, the Center has already been informed. Last year, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited the flood situation in Ghatal. While inspecting the flood situation in Ghatal, he said from Ghatal that the state delegation would send a Ghatal master plan to the Center.

Read more: Bengal Rowing Team overcame adversity in the final of Dal Lake competition

Read more: Isn’t infertility building up in your body because of this nature of yours? Take care now

After that, on the direction of the Chief Minister, the representatives of the states met the Union Ministry of Water Power and the Policy Commission. Not only that, the implementation of the project has been discussed more than once. After that, new hope is seen in the implementation of this project. According to the administrative officials, a lot has been done in the implementation of the project. Now that the Center has announced that the Ghatal Master Plan will be implemented under the “Flood Management and Border Area Program”, the officials think that the project can be started soon.

Published by:Arpita Roy Chowdhury First published: June 25, 2022, 14:16 IST

Tags: Ghatal