Gillette India Ltd. commences marketing and selling of Braun in India

Gillette India Limited (GIL) today announced that it has commenced marketing and selling of Braun® in India. Braun®, a subsidiary of Procter & Gamble was founded in Germany in 1921 and is a pioneer in the field of electric grooming appliances across the world. Braun® leads the industry with world class innovation, driven by its strong heritage and bespoke design philosophy. The addition of Braun adds an extensive range of both male and female grooming products like electric shavers, trimmers, epilators, Intense Pulse Light (IPL) hair removal devices, and hair care devices to the company’s existing portfolio.

With this latest addition, GIL has a holistic portfolio of grooming brands including Gillette®, Venus®, Braun® and King C Gillette®. In the male grooming category, Braun offers versatile grooming and styling essentials like electric shavers, styling kits and shavers that enable men to create any look they want. The female hair removal portfolio comprises of epilators, face mini hair removers, bikini stylers and IPL devices catering to surface, root and permanent hair removal needs. Consumers can purchase Braun products on leading e-commerce platforms.

Madhusudan Gopalan, Managing Director, Gillette India Ltd. said, “In line with our superiority strategy, our continued focus has been to understand and meet the evolving needs of our consumers with superior and newer propositions. The latest addition of Braun, which is world renowned for incredible precision, good design and innovative technology, will enable us to better serve the Indian consumers with devices that help in creating a perfect look. With a robust portfolio comprising of blades & razors, electric trimmers & stylers, beard care products and hair removal devices, our company is well positioned to cater to the needs of every Indian consumer.”

GIL’s deep understanding of consumers has led the company to innovate product solutions that meet the unique needs of the Indian consumer. For example, the company designed the Gillette Guard range, an affordable range of razors customized specifically for Indian consumers. GIL also focuses on bringing latest and leading global innovations to the Indian consumer. Recently, the company also launched the globally renowned King C Gillette® line that includes precision tools and quality care products for a well-groomed beard.

About Gillette India Ltd.: Gillette India Limited (GIL) is among India’s well-known FMCG Companies. GIL houses world’s leading brands including Gillette, Oral B, King C Gillette and Braun. It has carved a reputation for delivering superior products to meet the needs of consumers. GIL brands take pride in being socially conscious via their participation in P&G Shiksha which supports the education of underprivileged children in India. Please visit in.pg.com for the latest news.