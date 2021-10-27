GKB Opticals unveiled Lindberg Premium Collection in Mumbai

GKB Opticals, the leading national optical retail chain with more than 50 years of legacy offered an exclusive Lindberg collection at the onset of this Diwali. They organized a preview of its most premium and luxury collection at its Santacruz store over a three-day event in Mumbai recently.

LINDBERG presented a wide array of handcrafted titanium eyewear, with their signature mix of Danish design, award winning craftsmanship and exceptional comfort. LINDBERG eyewear is a unique blend of no-compromise attention to detail, patented technologies and individual craftsmanship. The fine art of discretion is what LINDBERG eyewear is all about. The eyewear is ultra- lightweight that is made up without screws, rivets or welded parts using exclusive material like titanium, acetate, gold, platinum and diamonds.

GKB X Lindberg design days also allowed one the power to create their very own perfect pair of personalized eyewear. From accurate eye testing – Rodenstock DNEye Scanner, to picking the perfect eyewear from over 600 exclusive Lindberg styles and customizations from Lindberg; one could get customized eyewear to suit one’s style.

The three day preview witnessed an extremely positive and overwhelming response and received footfalls from personalities of the b-town like Shaan, Perizaad Zorabia, Hussain Dalal and Pradeep Sarkar and others.

On introduction of this collection at GKB stores, The Chief Operating Officer, GKB Opticals said, “We are now going back to normalcy and preparing ourselves again to travel and go out for work. With festive mood around we feel this was the right time to have this collection at our store. We are extremely delighted to have offered this premium collection to our niche customers who have always shown trust towards our brand for years. We look forward to great customer response around the festive season.”