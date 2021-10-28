GLOBAL DESIGN SCHOOL ÉCOLE INTUIT LAB EXPANDS IN INDIA

Known for its vast international network, a strong belief of cultural inspiration and pioneers in design education, École Intuit Lab (EIL), a leading French Institute of Design, Digital and Strategy with campuses in Kolkata, Mumbai launches its third campus in the heart of the country’s capital – Delhi. The campus will be managed byJS institute of Design, an institute that provides contemporary design education.

The courses offered will include UG Diploma in Visual Communication & Design, UG Diploma in Game, Art & Design, UG Diploma in Fine Arts, UG Diploma in Digital Product Design and Post-graduation in advertising, Design & Digital Communication. Apart from the global standard programs, students from all three campuses in India will be given an opportunity for a semester exchange in France and Brazil.

Commenting on the expansion, Clement Derock, Co-founder, École Intuit Lab said, “While the growth in demand for design and visual communications as education pathways was primarily witnessed in Mumbai and Kolkata, we have been receiving immense interest from Delhi. We are positive that young India with an aspiration of making it big in the Design world will be immensely benefited by the courses offered by EIL. We are glad to have partnered with JS Design that has been known for its exemplary work in the city of Delhi.”

Dr. Pramath Sinha, Founder, Ashoka University, ISB, and JS Institute of Design, said,”We need to ensure that design students are equipped with the knowledge and skills that are needed in a rapidly globalizing economy. Many new career opportunities are being created, and students need to be armed with not just professional education but also industry experience gained through internships and mentoring.”

Apart from this, EIL qualifications and credits are accepted for higher studies by overseas universities .Additionally, students undertake International internships and live industry projects that give them an adequate exposure to the professional world. Apart from Delhi, EIL has presence in Mumbai, Kolkata and has been successfully operating in India for 10 years, with past students placed in reputed Indian and international organizations.