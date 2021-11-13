GO FIRST connects Aizawl with Delhi, Kolkata and Guwahati with the Launch of Direct Flights

GO FIRST (formerly known as GoAir) announced the launch of direct flight from Aizawl to Delhi, Kolkata and Guwahati. With this the airline strengthened its regional connectivity. The first flight G8 0151 was flagged off on Thursday from Aizawl at 1400 hours and arrived at Guwahati at 1500 hours.

The addition of the new station will further reinfornce GO FIRST’s robust network capacity and enhanced connectivity between Metros and Tier I cities, offering better choices for customers. The same day return flight will enable passengers to better plan their travel and save time. This will give a much needed boost to the region both in terms of business and leisure.

Speaking on the development, Mr. Kaushik Khona, Chief Executive Officer, GO FIRST, said: “At GO FIRST, it has been a constantly endeavour to build a strong network that will offer our customers ease of travel and viable options to choose from. The addition of these new stations will not only make our network robust but provides customers direct connectivity to metros and other important cities and beyond. We will continue to grow, while sustaining optimum level of customer service and efficiency.”

With a focus on efficiency and customer satisfaction, GO FIRST endeavours to provide a seamless flying and airport experience to its passengers, under its “You come first” philosophy. It has been on a growth trajectory in recent times by opening new international and domestic sectors and adding new aircraft to its fleet.GO FIRST has one of the youngest aircraft fleets globally with an average fleet age of 3.6 years.