gold ornaments allegedly stolen from dead patient in kolkata medical – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The dead woman is not spared on suspicion of coronary heart disease. Maniktala resident Supriya Saha’s gold jewelery disappears from Kolkata Medical College and Hospital Medical authorities said the culprits would be arrested soon.

Supriya Devi was admitted to the SSB building of Kolkata Medical College and Hospital with fever and shortness of breath. His saliva was taken for corona test, but Covid’s report came back negative. But Supriya Devi died suddenly 3 days ago. Family members see the patient’s gold earrings, gold rings, anklets disappear! The family has complained to the hospital. The chairman of the Patient Welfare Association of the hospital said, “An application has been made to the Baubazar police station for immediate identification and arrest of the culprits.”

The controversy started on the first day of MBBS class at Calcutta Medical College. The ‘Charak’ oath was administered to the first year doctors. For many years physicians had to take the ‘Hippocratic Oath’. Physicians took the oath of human service in the name of the Greek physician Hippocrates. This time the students took an oath in the name of Charak in place of Hippocrates. AIDSO, the medical service center, protested after the incident. Some doctors claim that the National Medical Council has not yet made a decision on whether to take the ‘Hippocratic Oath’ or the ‘Charak Oath’. As a result, controversy has started in this day’s incident. Although the principal of Calcutta Medical College. According to Raghunath Mishra, the students have taken oath in accordance with the guidelines of NMC.

Published by:Rukmini Mazumder First published: March 01, 2022, 14:16 IST

Tags: Kolkata medical college and hospital