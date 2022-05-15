May 15, 2022

Gold Smuggling: Kolkata Safe Route for Gold Smuggling? See how the route is being trafficked …

17 mins ago admin



Gold Smuggling: Kolkata used for smuggling gold abroad.



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

CPIM | DYFI || DYFI can hand over the steering wheel to another Bengali, speculation is rife about Himghnaraj

7 mins ago admin

Monsoon 2022 in West Bengal: Is it already raining? The whole of Bengal will float! Big update to the weather office

55 mins ago admin

Bait for installing mobile towers on the land! The city’s call center is accused of embezzling millions of rupees Fraud Call center in Kolkata cheats money – News18 Bangla

2 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

CPIM | DYFI || DYFI can hand over the steering wheel to another Bengali, speculation is rife about Himghnaraj

7 mins ago admin

Gold Smuggling: Kolkata Safe Route for Gold Smuggling? See how the route is being trafficked …

17 mins ago admin

Monsoon 2022 in West Bengal: Is it already raining? The whole of Bengal will float! Big update to the weather office

55 mins ago admin

Bait for installing mobile towers on the land! The city’s call center is accused of embezzling millions of rupees Fraud Call center in Kolkata cheats money – News18 Bangla

2 hours ago admin

Tollywood Actress Death: Tragic! Hanging body of ‘I am Siraj’s Begum’ famous Pallabi Dey! Fog about the death of the actress

2 hours ago admin