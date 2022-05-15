Kolkata Updates Gold Smuggling: Kolkata Safe Route for Gold Smuggling? See how the route is being trafficked … 17 mins ago admin Gold Smuggling: Kolkata used for smuggling gold abroad. Source link admin See author's posts Share this:TweetPrintShare on TumblrPocketTelegramWhatsAppEmail Continue Reading Previous Monsoon 2022 in West Bengal: Is it already raining? The whole of Bengal will float! Big update to the weather officeNext CPIM | DYFI || DYFI can hand over the steering wheel to another Bengali, speculation is rife about Himghnaraj More Stories Kolkata Updates CPIM | DYFI || DYFI can hand over the steering wheel to another Bengali, speculation is rife about Himghnaraj 7 mins ago admin Kolkata Updates Monsoon 2022 in West Bengal: Is it already raining? The whole of Bengal will float! Big update to the weather office 55 mins ago admin Kolkata Updates Bait for installing mobile towers on the land! The city’s call center is accused of embezzling millions of rupees Fraud Call center in Kolkata cheats money – News18 Bangla 2 hours ago admin Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ