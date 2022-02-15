Gold trader’s body found at Elgin Road guest house – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Excitement erupts over the murder of a gold trader at a guest house on Elgin Road. The name of the deceased is SL Veda 7 He is a resident of Lee Road, South Kolkata

The veteran businessman (Businessman murdered in Kolkata) left his house on Monday afternoon He has been missing since then Family members of the slain businessman have claimed that the businessman was abducted and called home demanding a ransom of around crores of rupees. The initial guess of the police is that the businessman was killed by hanging himself Homicide branch 7 of Lalbazar has started investigation into the incident

It is learned that the businessman went out to buy liquor from his house at 20 Lee Road on Monday Later, the family members lodged a complaint with the Bhabanipur police station after receiving a phone call seeking ransom at the businessman’s house After that, the police named 7 in search of the missing businessman

Police arrived at the guest house on Elgin Road this morning from the tower location of the businessman’s mobile phone. The body of the businessman was recovered from a house on the fourth floor of the guest house He had a phone wrap around his neck Initially, the police estimated that the businessman was killed by suffocation

According to the hotel authorities, one person had been renting the guest house since Sunday On Monday afternoon, he came to the guest house with the businessman named SL Bed The accused identified the gold trader as his own uncle After that the person left the guest house to go out Police arrived at the guest house this morning, broke down the door of the four-storey house number 20 and recovered the body of the businessman.

Police are now trying to identify the fugitive suspect Police are investigating whether the killings were for ransom, or whether there was a business or personal enmity behind the killings. Police are also trying to identify the accused by examining the CCTV footage of the guest house and its surroundings.

Police are also investigating whether a ransom was demanded to divert attention after the murder. Because the businessman was taken to the guest house on Monday afternoon Shortly afterwards, the suspect left the guest house And the phone went to the businessman’s house on Monday night at 8 o’clock asking for ransom As a result, investigators are looking into all aspects

First published: February 15, 2022, 10:53 IST

Tags: Kidnap, Kolkata Police, Murder