Golden Retriever Lost and Found: 5000 Rewards Announced on Facebook

Kolkata: The most favorite and favorite of the house is Rio. Rio’s sudden disappearance left the lawyer’s family virtually devastated. (Dog Lost and Found)

On the day of Saraswati Pujo at home, Rio (Golden Retriever Rio) suddenly disappeared among thousands of work. Even though he is hiding from time to time, Shubhbrat Ghosh, the owner of Rio, realizes that this is not Rio’s job at all. Everyone is shocked not to find the pet that keeps the house drunk. The Ghosh family’s eight-year-old Golden Retriever Rio was not found in different places and help was sought from Haridebpur police station. The abduction was accompanied by a photo of Rio.

Allegedly, CCTV footage of the house next door showed two people taking Rio away in a scooter. A picture of the incident was seen in front of his eyes and a charge of abduction was lodged at Haridebpur police station. Shubhbrat Ghosh announced the award with a picture of Rio on the one hand at the door of the police and on the other.

There, along with the photo and phone number, it is said that if you can find eight-year-old Rio, you will get five thousand rupees. It is viral to give this post through various means. From time to time, Ghosh’s family members seemed to be increasingly worried about contacting the police station and searching for acquaintances The people of the house were drowning in his old videos and pictures without finding Rio.

The daily work or office was practically learned in this family. All of a sudden on a phone call on Wednesday afternoon, the phone rang to find Rio. It is said that he was found in Shilpara of Behala

Haridebpur police officer hurried to Behala’s house. Rio was finally found on Wednesday afternoon. The Ghosh family is now relieved to have Rio in hand. Rio himself is now back to his old home in good spirits.

Published by:Arpita Roy Chowdhury First published: February 09, 2022, 22:25 IST

Tags: Dog, Golden Retriever, Pet Dog