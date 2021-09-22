The world of social distancing has brought us closer to our families, taught us how to find small joys in life, however messy it may appear.

Star Jalsha is all set to launch, a one-of-its-kind entertainment show ‘Golemaale Gol’ to celebrate this festive season with unlimited fun and entertainment. The Show blends cooking with the comedy of errors beautifully which will take the audience on a laughter ride.

Golemaale Gol is a new format show with fun, drama, and challenges for the contestants. What will happen when six celebrity cooking experts are paired with six celebrity comedian cooking disasters?

These comedians will create hilarious challenges and chaos for the experts in the show. Will the celebrities be able to overcome the challenges and complete their cooking?

The show is a perfect binge watch for the viewers when they will watch their favorite celebrities fight with each other to win.

The show will have two teams – the Rapchik Radhuni team having Joyjit Banerjee, Samidh Mukherjee, Darshana Banik, Monalisa Paul, Jeetu Kamal and Ananya Biswas as the cooking experts.

The Second team is known as the Gublet Gang and will have Sayan Ghosh, Vicky Nandy, Taniya Roy, Raju Majumdar, Taranga sarkar, and Sanghasri Sinha as the trouble makers. The show will be hosted by none other than super entertainer Actor Sourav Das.

Each episode will feature simple cooking challenges with a twist for the participants. The experts have to overcome the challenges by managing the comedians and have to complete their recipes within the given time.

Speaking on this occasion, Channel Spokesperson said, “Golemaale Gol is a one-of-its-kind show on Star Jalsha to celebrate the festive season. It is a show that will not only bring happiness to our audience but will also work as a stress buster for them.”

Catch the action, the entertainment, and the energy 25th September onwards , every Sat-Sun , 3PM only on Star Jalsha.