Good news for the examinees! When to start filling the application form for engineering examination through Joint Board? – News18 Bangla

Kolkata: It has already been announced when next year’s Joint Entrance Board will take the engineering exam. The Board (JEE Mains) has issued a detailed notice to the students on when they will be able to fill the application form. The Board has informed in the notification that the students can fill the online application form (Joint Entrance Examination).

Applications can be filled from December 24 to January 10. Not only that, the board has informed that students can download the admit card for the exam just before the exam. In other words, the admit card can be downloaded from 15th April to 23rd April next year.

The 2022 Joint Entrance Board Engineering Examination will be held on 23rd April. In that case, if any student has difficulty in filling the application form, the Joint Entrance Board has given the helpline number. The helpline numbers are 1600102361 and 18003450050. Rs.500 / – will be charged as application fee. The relevant OMR sheet will test this. Not only that, students have to go to the test center and take the test.

Although the Joint Entrance Board took the engineering exam last July. The students went to the test center and took the test. This was practically the first offline test on behalf of the state in July this year. According to the Joint Board, the number of candidates this year was 92895. The Joint Entrance Board conducted the examination at 284 examination centers in the state including Kolkata. Not only that, the board also issued several rules and regulations for this year’s examination.

Where no more than 20 candidates can sit in one room. Several more rules were issued with him in mind for the test. Sources said that the board has already started the necessary thinking to make the next exam more perfect. In that case, some new rules may be brought in the case of examination, the board sources said.

Somraj Banerjee