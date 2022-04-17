Goodness of cucumber and mint essential oil for cool and moisturized summer-ready skin

Summers are upon us, and by the looks of it, the mercury is set to beat all records this year. To power through heatwaves, we rely on staying hydrated to replenish the body moisture lost to the winds. But what do we really do to our skin?

In winter we indulge in that extra dose of moisturisation or a pamper sesh every now and then. In summer, we track back to lots of showers and talcum. It’s a welcome change to have a quick bath-to-ready schedule without added steps. So how about we make the products used in the shower to really work harder for us?

In comes the summer stars, the cooling duo of Mint and Cucumber. These natural, easy to access ingredients do all the work that you need to keep your skin moisturized and cool, especially when used in your daily shower. Cucumber keeps your skin hydrated and mint helps it keep cool and moist, ready for your day out. They are easier to tap into if they are the primary ingredients in your body wash, like in the Vivel Bodywash Mint + Cucumber variant available in the market. All you need is a coin-sized amount, which gives plenty of lather and also washes off easily, making it the best choice for a quick morning shower or an indulgent evening bath. It is available across Kolkata and Delhi at the price of 240 Rs for 500ml.

Vivel Bodywash Mint and Cucumber formula also packs in essential oils in the form of vitamin C for that extra care that you definitely need. This trusted concoction cleanses effectively and leaves skin feeling non-oily. It rejuvenates and refreshes dull and tired looking skin. It is easy to share with family – every drop of bodywash is fresh and untouched. This body wash provides you with a hassle free and luxurious experience. It is also dermatologically tested and is suitable for all skin types.