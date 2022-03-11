Got Discharged from SSKM Hospital today after his successful Throat surgery | Handwritten ‘words of the mind’! Madan Mitra got leave from SSKM, what did he write on white paper? – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Madan Mitra was successful on Thursday (Madan Mitra) Throat surgery. The Trinamool MLA of Kamarhati has been discharged from SSKM Hospital today after being kept under observation for 24 hours. According to the doctors, Madan Mitra’s physical condition is now stable. He had a tumor in his vocal cords. He underwent surgery. For the time being, the doctors in charge of SSKM have advised the Trinamool MLA not to speak for 10 days.

Doctor Arunav Sengupta reports yesterday that veteran Trinamool MLA Madan Mitra (Madan Mitra) The tumor does not appear to be malignant at first glance after surgery. So there is nothing to be afraid of. SSKM’s head of the ENT department. Arunav Sengupta said that for the time being, the polyps have appeared to be benign, which means that the chances of cancer are low. However, samples are being sent for biopsy, he said. However, for the time being, Madan Mitra’s physical condition is stable and he was discharged on Friday.

Madan Mitra enters Woodburn Block after undergoing laryngeal surgery on Thursday (Madan Mitra) He wrote his statement on white paper. Because even though the surgery was successful, the doctors forbade Madan Mitra to speak for the next ten days. His throat needs to be rested. On Thursday, he wrote on white paper, “I used to say, now others will say I will listen. That was necessary for politics.”

Madan Mitra after successful surgery

When Madan Mitra was discharged from the hospital today, he was wearing a bandage. He also had a pen and white leaves in his hand. It was there that Madan Mitra wrote about his mind today. The MLA of Kamarhati wrote today, ‘I will go to the assembly from home. Today’s budget. ‘ He also wrote, ‘I have a sore throat, mustard in my legs’. If he keeps his mouth shut, he will continue his work in his own way.

Published by:Sanjukta Sarkar First published: March 11, 2022, 17:54 IST

Tags: Madan Mitra, SSKM Hospital, TMC