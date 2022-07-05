Government AC bus service between Howrah, Airport – News18 Bangla

# Anup Chakraborty, Kolkata: Howrah station is just one hour from the airport The rent is one hundred rupees per head The State Transport Corporation has started this special AC shuttle bus service from today for passenger service between Dumdum Airport and Howrah.

The feature of this bus is that passengers will not be able to pick up and drop off anywhere between the airport and Howrah. As a result, Howrah station can be reached from the airport in less time than other buses or return to the airport. The service was inaugurated at the airport by Transport Minister Firhad Hakim

In the future, Metro will connect Howrah and the airport But that service is still a few years away But in this state, many passengers from Vinh State also get off at the airport and go to Howrah station to catch the train. In the same way, many passengers reached Howrah by train and came to catch the plane

Until now, there was a government AC bus service between the airport and Howrah, but it could stop at different stops like other buses. As a result, it took a lot of time With all these issues in mind, this shuttle bus service on ASS1 route was started

From the airport, the government bus will reach Howrah station via Kaikhali-Ultodanga-Kankurgachhi-Girish Park-Chittaranjan Avenue-Dharmatala-Bibadi Bagh. Return to the same route. Sometimes the bus 8 will stop near the L20 bus stand for only three minutes on the Esplanade Currently, this service is being started with two electric buses If the route is popular, the number of buses will be increased to 7 The service will be available from dawn till night

