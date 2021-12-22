Government at the door again! This time there are some projects

#Kolkata: Duare Sarkar is starting again in the state at the beginning of January next year. This time around, Nabanna issued guidelines with detailed guidelines on what projects are included in the government program. A few new projects have been included in the government’s door-to-door program this year. Fisherman’s Credit Card, Artisan Credit Card and Weaver Credit Card have been introduced as new projects.

Let’s take a look at some of the projects in the Duare Sarkar program this time: Food Companion, Health Partner, Ethnic Certificate, Educator, Scheduled Friend, Rupshree, Kanyashree, Humanist, Lakshmi Bhandar, Joy Johar, Farmer Friend, Kisan Credit Card , 100 Day Work, Student Credit Card, Unity, Banking related issues (especially linking bank account with Aadhaar), All Aadhaar related work, Mutation work, Free Social Security Scheme, Fisherman’s Credit Card, Artisan Credit Card, Weber Credit Card , Kisan Credit Card. Basically these projects will benefit the people of the state from the government project at the door this time. It has already been instructed by Navanna that this project should be done by camping in each panchayat, municipality ward. Only government officials can work on this project.

On the other hand, according to new sources, an app called “Amar Karmadisha” of the Technical Education Department will be added to the Duare Sarkar camp this time. According to the Technical Education Department, the government has set a target of creating 10,000 jobs per month through the first phase of training through Khabar Duaar. However, the department hopes that this number will increase in the coming days if this target is met. Basically, the staff of the government camp at the door will help the youth in the matter of employment through this app. Teachers and trainers of vocational educational institutions will be present in those camps in the role of counselor. Not only that, there is a project manager in charge of each district. These teachers and trainers can show the way to employment by talking to the majority of their young men and women by firing on the government at the door of each district. This is basically the target of the technical education department.

