Government buses on the road are decreasing, the supply of brake parts is also decreasing! Passengers in distress – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Passengers complained that government buses were declining on the roads. Huge oil prices. And the transport corporations are struggling to raise money for that oil । Therefore, the government bus is not getting on the road at full capacity, according to the corporation sources.

The Calcutta State Transport Corporation, the Tram Company and the Ground Transport Corporation are also facing backlog. According to sources in the transport department, the cost of diesel required to run government buses has to be borne by the passenger fare. The income of the corporations did not increase in that way as the bus fare was not increased. However, as the price of diesel continues to rise, the purchasing power of corporations is declining.

One tanker of oil is being delivered to the important depot in five days. Elsewhere the tanker is arriving a week or more late. At least 400 buses hit the road during busy hours, but by noon that number had dropped to one-third. Although the number of buses increased in the afternoon, the number decreased in the evening.

Officials are fearing that the service will be disrupted if the buses start running one after the other due to lack of maintenance. The supply of brake parts is declining. The corporation earns extra income by running AC buses in hot weather. However, they are also alleged to be disrupting maintenance. He claimed that the situation could not be handled even after running 75 electric buses. The price of one tanker of diesel is 11 lakh 12 thousand rupees. At least 2 tankers of oil are needed to get 300 buses in each shift of CTC. The government does not pay to buy diesel. You have to earn money by running the bus and selling tickets. The government pays the salary As a result, the workers are getting paid.

Although diesel prices have risen over the past few months, the state government has not increased bus fares. The price of oil is not going up by running buses on old fares. Apart from this, the debt owed by the West Bengal Transport Corporation for buying oil is around Tk 6 crore. CTC is unloading 50-60 vehicles daily. CSTC is unloading 350 vehicles. There are 85 e-buses. CSTC AC e-bus is raising Tk 9 lakh daily. CTC is raising 5 to 5 lakh rupees by running the bus.

ABIR GHOSHAL

Published by:Teesta Barman First published: July 14, 2022, 09:47 IST

