#Kolkata: “DA is a fundamental right of government employees,” the court said on Friday. The court also directed the state government employees to settle their arrears within three months. A division bench of Justice Harish Tandon dismissed the state’s application and upheld the SAT’s order. The court upheld the verdict given by the SAT on July 26, 2019. Government employees were relieved after the verdict was announced. However, the government employees’ organization has more confidence in Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee than in the court.

Divyendu Roy, convener of the State Government Employees Federation, said, “The Hon’ble Justice has given the verdict of the High Court, but we, the government employees, mostly rely on the Chief Minister.” Divyendu added, “He will definitely look into all the financial losses and he has ensured not only DA but also job security and promotion transparency.” However, the judge gave the verdict, the administration will consider what can be done. But I have faith in the Chief Minister. “

Although the Federation of Government Employees has expressed confidence, the opposition has attacked the government in its own way over the verdict. In the words of BJP leader Shamik Bhattacharya, “This government will give grants to clubs in an unplanned manner. But government employees do not have enough money in government funds if they demand DA for their rights. ”

The same tune is also in the throat of leftist leader Sujan Chakraborty. In the words of Sujan, “The amount of outstanding DA is about one and a half lakh crore rupees. What did the state government do with so much money? If the government does not have the money, then how is it providing the cost of daily sports fairs? ”

At present, central government employees receive DA or expensive allowances under the Seventh Pay Commission. But the seventh pay commission was not effective in West Bengal. In 2016, a case related to DA was filed on behalf of the State Government Employees Council. Since then, the case has been referred to the State Administrative Tribunal (SAT) and once to the High Court. According to the estimates of the state government employees, the fifth pay commission and the sixth pay commission together have about 8 percent DA arrears. Of these, 34 percent are government employees.

