Government model at the door this time in the municipality! Kolkata Municipality is bringing amazing project – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: After the government of Duar, this time the municipality of Duar. Each ward will have a municipal camp. All the problems related to property valuation and mutation will be solved from that camp. The Calcutta Municipality has taken this decision to solve the problems of the common people.

One of the most popular programs of the state government is this door government program. The government projects at this door to solve various government works across the state, which have to be done by the common man by visiting various offices directly, under one roof, from one camp. The project has received a good response before and after the Assembly elections. This time the Calcutta Municipality announced a new project in the same style.

This camp is for filling out assessment and mutation related forms and problem solving. If there is no problem, mutation will be found in one day. If there is any paperwork or any other problem, it will be done within 30 days. This camp will be like the government at the door. This is the reason why people do not have to run. Apart from this, once the registry is done, the mutation will be done immediately, said Mayor Firhad Hakim. The Kolkata Municipal Corporation has taken this initiative to get rid of the promoters. From this time, if the promoter passes the building plan, the assessment will be in his name. Once the flat is registered, mutation will be done in the name of the real owner along with the assessment.

