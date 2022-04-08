Governor admitted to hospital suddenly! What happened? What are the doctors saying? – News18 Bangla
The governor was taken to Bangur Institute of Neurology adjacent to SSKM Hospital on Friday afternoon. He is currently admitted in the Department of Neuro Medicine. According to hospital sources, MRI of his head and neck has been done. According to hospital sources, he has dizziness and several other problems.
A few days ago, while going to Thakurnagar, he felt physically ill. He had indigestion problems. Doctors said there were some problems with the food. After leaving Raj Bhavan, he vomited 3 times in the car till Airport Haldiram. Then he was brought back to the palace. A doctor at Bellevue Hospital was then called. He saw that the governor was fine. This problem is just a few days after that As a result, there is some concern!
