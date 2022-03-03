Governor Chief Secretary Meet || Night and day confusion in Chief Secretary-Governor meeting, Legislative Assembly session begins on March 8

#Kolkata: Session of the Legislative Assembly It will start at noon on March 7, said Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. The governor summoned the chief secretary at 11 am on Thursday. The Chief Secretary visited Raj Bhavan and held a meeting for about an hour. Then the governor informed that the session will start from 2 pm on March 7. The governor claims that all pending issues will be resolved within 15 days. Earlier on Tuesday, Chief Secretary Harikrishna Dwivedi went to Raj Bhavan to meet the Governor Chief Secretary Meet.

The Governor himself informed about the meeting of the Chief Secretary at Raj Bhavan by tweeting this morning. The Chief Secretary arrived at Raj Bhavan at 11 am to meet him. After the meeting, the governor was informed of the decision of the session on March 8 at 2 pm. After that the Governor issued the notification of the session.

WB Guv: Summoning WBLA Invoking article 174 (1) of Constitution, accepting Feb 28 Cabinet Decision, Assembly has been summoned to meet on March 07, 2022 at 2.00 PM. Chief Secretary has assured of effecting constitutional compliance of all pending issues not later than 15 days. pic.twitter.com/DjXpuAhFTg – Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@ jdhankhar1) March 3, 2022

Meanwhile, in a tweet a few days ago, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar mentioned that the assembly session is being called at 2 pm. He also termed the incident as historic and unprecedented. The governor claimed that the decision was taken in the cabinet. Not only that, why the government wants to convene the assembly session at 2 pm in this way, he also demanded an answer. The governor also tweeted a copy of the letter sent on behalf of the cabinet. He also called and sent Chief Secretary Harikrishna Dwivedi.

It is to be noted that in the letter sent by Navanna, it was written about 2 o’clock at night. This confusion is due to the problem of AM and PM. The letter originally mentioned 2 PM, but ended with 2 AM. And with that comes confusion.

