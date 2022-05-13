Governor-Education Minister meeting, Governor’s message of cooperation in higher education – News18 Bangla

Somraj Bandyopadhyay, Calcutta: Education Minister-Governor meeting in the midst of state-governor conflict. Education Minister Bratya Basu and the governor met at Raj Bhavan on Friday for about 45 minutes. The meeting discussed a number of issues, including the appointment of a vice-chancellor. However, sources said that the meeting also discussed the direction of higher education in the coming days. Besides, the appointment of Vice-Chancellor was also discussed. However, the source also said that the message that the governor will cooperate in higher education in the coming days has been given to the education minister.

Read more-Thamathame Durga Pituri Lane, the crack is not wide! Residents in thought

At the end of the meeting, the governor tweeted. In a tweet, he practically mentioned the message of cooperation in higher education. The governor has repeatedly raised the issue of higher education in the conflict with the state. Recently, the governor termed the appointment of vice-chancellors of several universities in the state as illegal. Not only that, the governor has repeatedly attacked the state on this issue more than once. After today’s meeting, a part of the education community thinks that it is going to be resolved.

Read more-Metro in relief on Friday morning, coming out of the water for now

A number of issues, including the governor’s nominee for the appointment of the relevant vice-chancellor and the governor’s nominee for the appointment of multiple university professors, were discussed at the meeting, sources said. After the amendment of the law on behalf of the state regarding the appointment of the vice-chancellor, the governor has opened his mouth against the education department at different times. However, the higher education department and the governor have repeatedly questioned the return of the file. However, the governor had met the education minister Bratya Basu once before. But even then, the governor repeatedly attacked the higher education department, raising multiple issues. But after the meeting of this day, by giving the message of cooperation of the governor, the informed quarters think that the conflict of the governor with the higher education department will be resolved in the coming days. However, Education Minister Bratya Basu did not want to comment on today’s meeting.