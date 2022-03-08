Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar Approved relocated portfolios of the ministers | Mamata left money to Chandrima! Approval of the governor, any more surprises in the cabinet? – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: WB Cabinet Reshuffle. Approved by Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. The Chief Minister (CM Mamata Banerjee) resigned from the Ministry of Finance. The full Minister of Finance is Chandrima Bhattacharya. On the other hand, Firhad Hakim is the Minister of Urban Development. There was talk of reshuffling the state cabinet earlier. In the meantime, it is known that the decision of reshuffle is practically final. Files are sent to Raj Bhavan from Navanna for regular approval.

Read more: Will grass flowers bloom in Goa? Abhishek Banerjee is on a tour of Goa today

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar announced the decision to approve the cabinet reshuffle in a tweet on Tuesday morning. According to the tweet, Chandrima Bhattacharya is getting the responsibility of finance, earlier the Chief Minister was handling this responsibility. On the other hand, Minister Firhad Hakim has been given the portfolio of Urban Development and the Department of Municipal Affairs of Mrs. Chandrima Bhattacharya.

WB Guv Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar reallocates portfolios under article 166 (3) – with Smt. Chandrima Bhattacharya getting Charge of Finance, earlier with CM & Shri Firhad Hakim also getting Department of Urban Development & Municipal Affairs earlier held by Smt. Chandrima Bhattacharya. pic.twitter.com/FZdJgP3vUH – Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@ jdhankhar1) March 8, 2022

It may be mentioned that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee may decide to reshuffle the cabinet at the end of the Bengal Budget session of the state assembly. Such rumors were being heard in the administrative quarters of the state recently. According to sources, several senior ministers of the state may be given important portfolios (WB Cabinet Reshuffle). The ministers whose names are being speculated have been in Mamata’s cabinet (West Bengal Cabinet Reshuffle) since early 2011. The political circles thought that there could be a slight change in some of them. Especially before the next panchayat vote, the reshuffle was being prepared and thought out.

Read more: Finance Minister Chandrima? Firhad Hakim’s office change? Indications of reshuffle in the state cabinet!

Incidentally, during the winter budget session of the Legislative Assembly, Mamata Banerjee made a small reshuffle of ministers (WB Cabinet Reshuffle) last November. Earlier, veteran minister Subrata Mukherjee passed away on November 4. Minister for Public Health Technical Department Pulak Roy was given charge of the Panchayat and Rural Development Department in his hands. State Minister for Labor Becharam Manna was made the state minister in that department. Shiuli Saha, the state minister in the office, was also left behind.

Read more: ‘They have to bear it …’, in what context did Dilip Ghosh sing?

Earlier, Water Resources Development Minister Manas Bhuiyan was given the charge of his office after Consumer Protection Minister Sadhan Pandey fell seriously ill. State Minister for Forests Birbaha Hansda has been made the state minister of that department. Maniktala MLA Sadhan Pandey was kept as an unofficial minister due to illness. But recently, an office in the cabinet has become vacant due to his death. It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post.

Published by:Sanjukta Sarkar First published: March 08, 2022, 12:49 IST

Tags: Governor Jagdeep Dhankar, West Bengal Government