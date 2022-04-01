Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar writes letter to assembly secretary On BJP MLAs Suspension | Governor gives ‘encouragement’ in assembly riots

#Kolkata Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay suspended 2 BJP MLAs (West Bengal Assembly) on the 2nd day and 5 on the last day of the just concluded budget session. This time Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar wanted to know about the incident by writing a letter to the Secretary of the Legislative Assembly. The governor wanted to know the details by sending a letter to the speaker of the assembly. The Speaker of the Legislative Assembly Biman Banerjee has retaliated against his move.

The speaker was virtually angry when the governor sought an explanation for the suspension of the BJP MLAs in a letter. According to him, instead of discouraging BJP MLAs from rioting in the West Bengal Assembly, Governor Dhankhar indirectly encouraged them. Again, the question has arisen about the authority of the governor. Biman Bandyopadhyay said, “Just as I cannot say anything about the Raj Bhavan, such a letter from the Governor (Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar) about the Legislative Assembly is also unwelcome.”

This is not the end, the Speaker indirectly warned the BJP MLAs to seek an apology. In his words, “nothing will happen by going to the palace and complaining. The matter has to be decided by the legislature itself. “One step further, the governor (without naming names) said,” He can teach them a lesson on how to behave. Unfortunately, instead of doing that, he encourages riots. “

Apart from Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Shuvendu Adhikari and Chief Whip of BJP Parliamentary Party Manoj Tigga, the other MLAs who have been suspended are Mihir Goswami, Sudip Mukherjee, Narhari Mahat, Shankar Ghosh and Deepak Barman. The Speaker of the Legislative Assembly decided to suspend in the wake of allegations of harassment and assault on ruling party legislators.

In both the cases, the decision of suspension has been passed in the meeting. For that reason, the speaker did not suspend. When a motion was brought to the meeting on behalf of the Trinamool, he accepted it. This proposal has been passed by a majority there. As a result, it is a House decision. Biman Bandyopadhyay said, “I have no authority to personally consider the decision. In order to consider it, I have to bring a similar motion in the House.”

Incidentally, as a result of being suspended, these MLAs will not get any allowance other than their salary. Cannot attend any meeting or program of the Legislative Assembly. You can’t even go to the office of the Leader of the Opposition or the Chief Whip in the Assembly. You can’t even go to the assembly lobby. The suspension order states that the directive will remain in force until the end of the current session of the Legislative Assembly. According to the rules of the Legislative Assembly, this session can be adjourned without announcing the end of the session till the first budget session. As a result, the House could suspend them until the next budget session, if the House so wishes. On the other hand, a special orientation program is going to be launched to give lessons on the customs of the assembly, he said. The speaker said that he wants to do this special program very soon.

