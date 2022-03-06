Governor meets West Bengal Assembly speaker on live telecast of his speech tomorrow | ‘Black Out’ issue

#Kolkata: The conflict between the Governor and the State Government continues in Bengal. Recently, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar expressed doubts about the timing of the assembly session. But later that complication cuts. Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar will address the West Bengal Budget Session on Monday, March 8 at 2 pm, not 2 pm. In this situation, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar again summoned the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly. The governor will deliver the inaugural address of the budget session in the assembly tomorrow. He summoned the speaker to discuss the issue so that the speech could be broadcast live. The governor himself said so in a tweet.

In a tweet on Sunday, the Governor (Jagdeep Dhankhar) wrote, “The Speaker of the Legislative Assembly will have a scheduled meeting with the Governor at 2 pm today to ensure the sanctity of the rules of procedure of the Legislative Assembly and the dignity of the Governor’s office.” Because, earlier, the ‘live broadcast’ of the governor’s speech was ‘blacked out’.

WB Guv: There was interaction at Raj Bhawan today between Governor and Assembly Speaker for an hour regarding the upcoming assembly session. https://t.co/eA4mqP2Yjr pic.twitter.com/hsQGDv3bEz – Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@ jdhankhar1) March 6, 2022

Jagdeep Dhankhar summoned Speaker Biman Banerjee to the Raj Bhavan to ensure that the inaugural address of the West Bengal Budget Session was not ‘blacked out’. Sources said that he has given a letter to this effect. However, after meeting the Governor at Raj Bhavan on the same day, Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee said that he had a meeting with the Governor. However, it is not possible to say today whether his speech will be broadcast live tomorrow. The decision will be made on Monday.

It is to be noted that the budget session of the Legislative Assembly is about to start with the speech of the Governor (Jagdeep Dhankhar) on Monday. Earlier, it was alleged that the Governor’s speech at the West Bengal Budget Session in 2020–2021 had been ‘blacked out’. At the time, the governor was seen venting his anger. This time the governor is trying to keep the matter to the public by tweeting so that the same incident does not happen again.

